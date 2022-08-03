Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden

Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death...
Tawny Divietro, 45, of Malden, was arrested and charged with DWI in connection with the death of a motorcyclist.(Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Terry Kirkpatrick, Jr., of Bernie, was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and later died from his injuries.

Malden DPS said Divietro was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, death of another-not a passenger.

Divietro is being held without bond at the Dunklin County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Keveon Cortez Lewis
Man wanted for suspected murder

Latest News

Generic gun photo
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Corporal Terry Treadway
Veteran deputy’s funeral arrangements announced
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 8/3/22 football practice
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman & Eddie Smith after 8/3/22 practice