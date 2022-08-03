Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.

The motorcyclist, 36-year-old Terry Kirkpatrick, Jr., of Bernie, was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital and later died from his injuries.

Malden DPS said Divietro was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, death of another-not a passenger.

Divietro is being held without bond at the Dunklin County Justice Center.

