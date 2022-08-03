Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 baseball team is preparing for an international stage.

The Greene County Lumberjacks (34-3-1) are in the field for the Cal Ripken World Series. They worked out Monday night at Joe Mack Campbell Park. They won the Southwest Regional last year and have racked up more hardware this year. The Lumberjacks won the Cal Ripken state title and the USSSA Global World Series.

Now they’re off to Branson, Missouri.

“All these kids attend one school, Greene County Tech,” said co-head coach Pete Cancilla. “They’re all in seventh grade. And they’ve all pretty much been together since six, seven years old. So for us to take a group from one county and go play teams that are from multiple countries, it’s pretty impressive for them to hold their own. Each one of them has got a strength and a talent, and they bought into that.”

Greene County is in Pool C. Their opener is Saturday morning at 11:30am against Connecticut. You can watch them on Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Greene County faces North Dakota at 5pm.

