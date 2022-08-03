Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series

Greene County is preparing for the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series.
Greene County is preparing for the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 baseball team is preparing for an international stage.

The Greene County Lumberjacks (34-3-1) are in the field for the Cal Ripken World Series. They worked out Monday night at Joe Mack Campbell Park. They won the Southwest Regional last year and have racked up more hardware this year. The Lumberjacks won the Cal Ripken state title and the USSSA Global World Series.

Now they’re off to Branson, Missouri.

“All these kids attend one school, Greene County Tech,” said co-head coach Pete Cancilla. “They’re all in seventh grade. And they’ve all pretty much been together since six, seven years old. So for us to take a group from one county and go play teams that are from multiple countries, it’s pretty impressive for them to hold their own. Each one of them has got a strength and a talent, and they bought into that.”

Greene County is in Pool C. Their opener is Saturday morning at 11:30am against Connecticut. You can watch them on Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Greene County faces North Dakota at 5pm.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Keveon Cortez Lewis
Man wanted for suspected murder

Latest News

The Red Wolves kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State football kicks off 2022 fall camp
Region 8 team in Cal Ripken World Series
Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series
Bearcats kick off season August 26th
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Brookland
Red Wolves kicked off fall camp Wednesday morning
Arkansas State football kicked off 2022 fall camp Wednesday morning