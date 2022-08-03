Energy Alert
Gun dealer employee concerned by house resolution

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas sporting goods store employee is concerned after a House Resolution was passed last week.

House Resolution 1808 will make it a crime to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon if it passes the Senate.

HR 1808 passed the house on July 29 by a close vote of 217 to 213.

Rob Simers is an employee at Sportsman’s Edge, a sporting goods store in Ash Flat.

He says the legislation is too broad to be effective.

“Theoretically, they could ban a lot more than just an AR-15. They may even ban a Ruger 10-22, which probably everybody’s household in North Arkansas’ got at least one, so many scary things could happen to that.”

Simers says though the legislation is concerning for an employee of a gun dealer, it’s also problematic for a citizen of the United States.

“People need to be looking at that. People need to contact their legislators and say, ‘hey, we don’t need this. We have lots of laws on the books now. What we need to do is follow the law we have now, and prosecute those who do wrong’”

With that concern as an American, he told me it goes against what our founding fathers believed.

“The second amendment still says what it’s always said. The very last part of the second amendment is the most important part where it says the rights of the people shall not be infringed.”

Simers says the decision hurts him and small businesses like this one across the country.

“It’s a slap in the face to the United States Citizens of all kinds.”

The House Resolution has been sent to the Senate, and now Americans await a vote by their legislators.

