Jonesboro man accused of sexually assaulting child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in custody after police said a woman accused him of trying to rape her child.

According to court documents, officers responded on July 29 to a report of an assault in progress.

When police arrived, the victim’s mother reported that 54-year-old Carl Aaron Bowen had tried to rape her child, court documents stated.

According to the affidavit, the child told investigators Bowen had touched them and tried to force them to perform oral sex on him.

The child ran away and told the mother, police said.

“Officers talked with Bowen and he stated he didn’t penetrate [the victim],” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the case, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Aug. 1, to charge Bowen with second-degree sexual assault and set his bond at $150,000 cash/surety.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.