Local artist spices up downtown with new mural

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local artist finishes his latest work on a mural in downtown Jonesboro.

Braden Walls has been painting full-time for over a year and has sold his art in cities such as Chicago.

Walls used Roman Mythology as inspiration to spray-paint the mural located on South Main Street.

Walls is a contemporary artist and said, “Since it’s a beauty salon and they mentioned painting a woman, and since this building has been known as the roman touch building, I would do some research on Roman and Greek Mythology.”

The mural took Walls over 80 hours to complete.

He says everything on the mural represents something, like the butterflies representing the Arkansas state butterfly.

Walls said he hopes to see more artists begin to beautify spaces.

He also says he looks forward to working more closely with more businesses and encourages other local artists to do the same.

