Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Local artist spices up downtown with new mural

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local artist finishes his latest work on a mural in downtown Jonesboro.

Braden Walls has been painting full-time for over a year and has sold his art in cities such as Chicago.

Walls used Roman Mythology as inspiration to spray-paint the mural located on South Main Street.

Walls is a contemporary artist and said, “Since it’s a beauty salon and they mentioned painting a woman, and since this building has been known as the roman touch building, I would do some research on Roman and Greek Mythology.”

The mural took Walls over 80 hours to complete.

He says everything on the mural represents something, like the butterflies representing the Arkansas state butterfly.

Walls said he hopes to see more artists begin to beautify spaces.

He also says he looks forward to working more closely with more businesses and encourages other local artists to do the same.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
Keveon Cortez Lewis
Man wanted for suspected murder
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival announces plans for 2022
Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival announces plans for 2022 event
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to...
Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase
Missouri voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, August 2 for Missouri’s statewide primary.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Mo. Primary Election