Man gets $500,000 bond for sexual assault on minor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 51-year-old Brookland man is behind bars after police said he conducted various sexual acts on a minor.

James Edwards Oralls was arrested and charged with rape on Wednesday, July 27.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Thursday, July 21, a Jonesboro officer responded to the Engage School on Access Road to meet with an investigator and the victim of a sexual assault they believed to have happened in the city.

An officer already at the scene said he was called to the school after a 12-year-old told her principal that her stepfather, Oralls, had been sexually assaulting her.

During an interview, the victim described Oralls would contact various sexual acts on her on multiple occasions, with the most recent instance being “within the past four or five days”.

After discussions with the principal and the Department of Human Services, officers determined the victim would remain at the school under the care of the principal until her father could come to pick her up, the affidavit stated.

Investigators also interviewed the victim’s mother, who stated the victim was adopted at the age of four by her and Oralls, adding the victim had been sexually assaulted prior to being adopted.

When investigators interviewed Oralls, he denied conducting sexual acts on the victim, going as far as to call the victim “a liar” when asked if she could be lying about the accusations.

However, during an interview on Wednesday, July 27, Oralls admitted to conducting the acts on the victim “within the last two weeks”, after which investigators advised Jonesboro police to arrest him.

On Friday, July 29, a Craighead County judge set Oralls’ bond at $500,000. He was also issued a no-contact order against the victim and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Oralls is expected to be in court on Friday, Aug. 26.

