Man killed in fiery crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County.

Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan Juke ran off the left side of the road on a slight curve.

Villarreal re-entered the road, but ASP said he could not regain control of his car. The vehicle then traveled across both lanes of northbound traffic before leaving the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit a ditch and rolled over.

ASP said Villarreal was thrown from the car and became trapped beneath it.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the car then caught fire.

