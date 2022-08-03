Energy Alert
Muggy Week Ahead With Some Storms

August 3rd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The temperatures have not been too much over the average for this time of year, BUT the mugginess has been well above average! This has led heat indices to climb as high as 105-110 in many locations once again today! A complex of storms will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some areas may see some heavy rain. In addition, these storms are likely to be loud and are likely to move through when many are sleeping. Don’t let that catch you off guard. The rest of the week should be fairly average with the mugginess a little lower than what we have right now.

