Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop, the city attorney confirmed.

Nancy Hall told KAIT8 her office received a tip that the Police Chief, Glen Smith, sold a police gun to a pawn shop on Monday and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.

According to Hall, the gun is back in the possession of the city. Hall said the case was turned over to the prosecutor’s office, who declined to comment or confirm an investigation.

Chief Smith, who was contacted prior to the city attorney confirming his suspension, told KAIT8 in a phone call the sale was “an accident”, but did not address being on leave and said there was no internal police investigation.

Hall said that the pawn shop returned the gun but could not provide details on if it was purchased back or who was able to regain possession of the gun.

The city attorney said the suspension of Chief Smith would be discussed at the city council meeting next Tuesday.

