Police department holds community outreach event

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mammoth Spring Police Department held a community outreach program on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Event organizers said the purpose was to bring the community together and introduce them to the police force in town.

Police Chief Jamie Turnbough said it started out as a small event but turned out to be something big.

“We decided to get a local band here that is really popular. It’s a real good group of kids and thought that was a positive role model thing for some, so we got them to come,” he said.

Businesses in the area also gave out items, food, and drinks to those who attended.

Chief Turbough said with the uptick in violence in the country, it is a good idea to reassure the public they always have protection.

“Nowadays, you know the police are portrayed as monsters, and we’re not. We’ve got hearts, we love kids, we want them to be able to trust us, we want everyone to trust us, that’s what we’re here for,” he said.

The police chief added the event went well and had many people in attendance.

