Stax Museum honors Memphis musical influence on civil rights journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A panel discussion was held Tuesday at Stax Museum about the addition of Stax to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Trail Founder Lee Sentell, along with other civil rights leaders and activists, honored the Bluff City’s legacy, and the musical influence our city has had on the civil rights journey.

Sentell, Director of the Alabama Tourism Department and Author of The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book, said, “Literally the soul of the African American experience is through music and this is where people express their feelings, their loves, and their disappointments and that’s a big part of the civil rights movement.”

Elaine Lee Turner, owner of Heritage Tours and Director of Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum, said, “They also included messages of freedom, messages of hope and inspiration, so the music is definitely important in the civil rights movement.”

Several permanent exhibits in Stax Museum tell the story of American Soul Music in the civil rights movement.

