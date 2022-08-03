Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered $300,000 worth of stolen property.

“This is a large theft ring, this is the largest theft ring I’ve worked in my career without a doubt,” said Boyd. “I am just really proud of my officers, they put countless hours into this operation and put a stop to it.”

In the unit, officers found all different types of vehicles and machinery, Boyd said that was just the start of what was an active day.

“Side by side UTVs, motorcycles, lawn equipment, lawn mowers, and several items like that,” said Boyd. “We searched a spot in Crittenden County actually a couple of places in Crittenden County we recovered several items of stolen property.”

The department made three arrests on Monday and Boyd stressed it may seem like a lot has already been done, but this is just the beginning.

“This is an ongoing investigation we defiantly plan on more arrests coming,” said Boyd. “Hopefully we are able to find more stolen property and recover it for the owners.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.