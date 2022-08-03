Wet and Stormy Start to Thursday

Get ready for a wet drive to work and school this morning. Slow-moving, heavy rain may cause street and flash flooding in some spots until the rain lightens up for the water to drain. The stronger sections of the storms could still produce high winds. Up to 2-3″ of rain may fall before storms weaken as they move further south. A good chunk, if not all, of Region 8 should see rain out of this line. As we approach lunch, rain shouldn’t be as intense and some spots may be dry again. No heat advisories are needed today! Lingering cloud cover and rain-cooled air keep temperatures in the 80s. It could still get a little warm and humid in spots that see a few hours of sun this afternoon. It won’t be as widespread but more storms could pop up on Friday. Heat advisories may be needed again this weekend as heat and humidity return. More rain chances next week could give us a few “cooler” days.

