Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WalletHub names Arkansas best state for early education systems

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A new study from WalletHub showed when it comes to monthly childcare, Arkansas was ranked first out of 50 states.

Pre-Kindergarten enrollment dropped by almost 300,000 students last year. This drop hurt children’s educational process and increased inequality.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia with 12 key factors.

  1. Share of school districts that offer state pre-k program
  2. Share of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in state pre-k program
  3. Share of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-k, pre-k special education, and head start programs
  4. Presence of waiting lists or frozen intake for childcare assistance
  5. Pre-k program growth
  6. Pre-k quality benchmarks met
  7. Income requirement for state pre-k eligibility
  8. Requirement of school safety plans & audits
  9. Total reported spending per child enrolled in preschool
  10. Change in state spending per child enrolled in preschool (2018-19 to 2019-20)
  11. Total state head start program spending per child enrolled in preschool
  12. Monthly child care co-payment fees as a share of family income

“While good elementary schools, high schools, and colleges are important factors for parents to consider when choosing where to settle down, the availability of quality pre-K education is just as crucial,” said WalletHub. “Children enrolled in early education programs are more likely to be academically prepared for future grades.”

To learn more about Arkansas’s ranking in each category, and the methodology used to rank the states visit WalletHub’s full report.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
On Monday, Aug. 1, Eleanor’s Pizzeria announced they will be open for one more week, with the...
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
The Independence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Killian Day was the suspect arrested...
Suspect in area festival stabbing identified

Latest News

Missouri Primary Election 101: See sample ballots, highlighted races for Tuesday’s election
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
James Edwards Oralls was arrested and charged with rape on Wednesday, July 27.
Man gets $500,000 bond for sexual assault on minor
Warriors look to continue state playoff streak
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Westside