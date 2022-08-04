Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘An ambush to kill cops’: Sheriff says deputies lured to neighborhood by unfounded 911 call

A sheriff in South Carolina says deputies were shot at during an ambush attack on Wednesday. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an incident they are calling an ambush involving several deputies responding to an emergency call.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to a Carriage Oaks neighborhood at about 5:30 a.m. after a man had called 911 saying he heard a woman screaming for help.

WIS reports three deputies arrived at the scene and went to the address given by the caller and a woman met them. However, she told deputies that nothing was wrong.

Sheriff Lott said as the deputies were leaving, gunshots rang out, with a round going through the passenger window and hitting the dashboard of one of the officer’s vehicles.

Deputy Joseph Shannonhouse said shattered glass hit his eyes and face. He was able to make a U-turn and get away.

According to the sheriff, more than 15 more shots were fired at the deputies who called for assistance.

When help arrived, investigators said they found a man dead in the house next door to the original address given by the 911 caller. Lott said it is believed that the man committed suicide, as the deputies at the scene never returned fire and didn’t see the attacker at the time of the shooting.

Lott identified the man as 25-year-old Frederic Westfall. He was found with tactical gear and an assault rifle. Lott called the attack “an ambush to kill cops.”

Currently, investigators said they are still working on a motive for the shooting.

Officials said Deputy Shannonhouse was treated at an area hospital and expected to survive his injuries sustained in the incident.

“We are very lucky we didn’t have an officer killed,” Lott said. “These deputies have a dangerous job, and I am thankful they were able to go home to their families.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop

Latest News

Jennifer Montalto holds a picture of her daughter, Gina, before giving her victim impact...
Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Teen bull rider able to walk two months after serious brain injury
The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj last year has...
Driver sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj's father
(From left to right) A.J. Gary and J.R. Hankins, two of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's new...
Gov. Hutchinson makes safety appointments