Arkansas church helping expecting mothers

BRYANT, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the need for resources for expecting mothers is greater than ever, and a group in Bryant is trying to do just that.

Content partner KARK said Family Church Bryant is planning to build a home for women who become pregnant unexpectedly.

Senior Pastor Perry Black is using his previous contracting skills to lead the project and design the home.

“I don’t build anything to make a living, I build to make a difference,” said Black. “When a girl comes to us, our goal is to give them a beautiful home, and all the support they need to be a successful mom.”

Black saw a need to help expecting mothers after Roe v. Wade was overturned, saying “they need as much support as possible.”

He says this project will do just that.

When complete, the building will house four expecting mothers and a set of foster parents to help the mothers.

The program will teach mothers how to be good parents and help them find jobs so “both the mother and baby can be successful.”

The program starts at pregnancy and lasts as long as the women need help.

“It’s really an honor to be able to be given the opportunity to help young girls that might not have anybody else there to help them,” said Black.

Black’s goal is to have the home completed by January of 2023.

