Aug. 4: What you need to know

Get ready for a wet drive to work and school this morning. Slow-moving, heavy rain may cause street and flash flooding in some spots until the rain lightens up for the water to drain. The stronger sections of the storms could still produce high winds. Up to 2-3″ of rain may fall before storms weaken as they move further south.

A good chunk, if not all, of Region 8 should see rain out of this line. As we approach lunch, rain shouldn’t be as intense and some spots may be dry again.

No heat advisories are needed today! Lingering cloud cover and rain-cooled air keep temperatures in the 80s. It could still get a little warm and humid in spots that see a few hours of sun this afternoon.

It won’t be as widespread but more storms could pop up on Friday. Heat advisories may be needed again this weekend as heat and humidity return. More rain chances next week could give us a few “cooler” days.

A former Butler County Jail corrections officer is speaking out after video he recorded of alleged inmate abuse inside the jail created an online firestorm and resulted in two employees being placed on administrative leave.

Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits may soon have access to healthcare and disability benefits. The U.S Senate passed a bill Tuesday that paved the way for the healthcare expansion.

A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.

An Arkansas judge hands down a hefty judgment to a hotel for its part in a major sex trafficking case.

