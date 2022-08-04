Dangerous intersection may get an improvement

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking into putting a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 139, north of Monette.

There were two crashes at the intersection just today according to a Jordans Kwik Stop clerk.

Jessica Hogan, Jordan’s gas station clerk said, “We probably have two wrecks per week around this area and in front of the store and it’s really scary.”

A study of the intersection showed that roughly 10,000 cars travel along Highway 18 and 2,000 cars travel down highway 139.

The current speed limit is 60mph through the intersection.

Kevin Baldridge a local resident said, “It’s the speed limit, for one thing, people don’t slow down at all.”

The intersection connects the city of Monette to a few of the popular hubs.

Baldridge said, “There are just so many accidents with the Jordans being here and the nursing home over here and the factory across the street.”

Hogan has worked at the Jordans for over a year, and she had her own fair share of scares.

Because of her experiences she has become very hesitant to let her 16-year-old son drive through the intersection.

Aiden Anderson is Jessica’s son who stated, “Mom has been afraid of me driving in general but the one thing that stressed her out the most is driving through that intersection.”

Aiden is also an employee at Jordan’s and has seen multiple crashes in front of the gas station.

ARDOT has been scoping out the area for a potential traffic light, even running radar to figure out the average speed of vehicles through the intersection.

They concluded that vehicles were running five to seven miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The project is still up in the air, but if they decide to move forward, the process would not begin for at least 18 to 24 months.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship adding funding will be the key to this possible project.

The city of Monette is looking at paying for 10% of the project’s cost.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.