Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Drunk woman arrested after driving golf cart on Florida highway, troopers say

Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been arrested after she drove a golf cart on a busy...
Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has been arrested after she drove a golf cart on a busy Florida interstate while drunk.(Oze Creatives via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semi-truck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida’s Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving,” the report said.

The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida’s busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Keveon Cortez Lewis
Man wanted for suspected murder

Latest News

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Wynne Economic Development & Cross County Bank will host representatives...
Event to give advice to small businesses
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin have been...
Former White House counsel, deputy counsel subpoenaed in DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe
As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing...
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that...
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run