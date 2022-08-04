Event to give advice to small businesses

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Small Business Administration is bringing its Rural Roadshow to Wynne.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Wynne Economic Development & Cross County Bank will host representatives from the SBA at the Technology Center for the Delta on 1790 North Falls Boulevard.

Officials said owners from Woodruff, Cross, St. Francis, Lee, and Crittenden County are encouraged to attend the free event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Topics to be discussed include an overview of some of the SBA’s assistance programs, and owners will also be able to hear from local businesses who have benefited from the programs.

