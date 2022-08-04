A Few More Storms Through Friday

Coverage won’t be as widespread as Thursday but rain chances continue into Friday. A few storms will pop up throughout the morning and start to wind down this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Mix of sun and clouds will lead to highs in the upper 80s and a few spots may make it to the 90s. We stay very humid over the next few days. As rain chances dip this weekend, heat increases. Heat advisories may be needed again as heat indices approach 105°F. Any heat or humidity relief doesn’t come until next week when more rain chances keep temperatures down for a few days and then a front may bring humidity relief. Rain could be heavy once again late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.