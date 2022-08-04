Finishing touches being made on Newport bridge

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County project years in the making is inching closer to completion.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the Highway 367 bridge over the White River is expected to open “by the end of this week”.

Officials explained the last thing to do will be to paint the lines.

Construction on the new bridge began in 2015 to replace the so-called “Blue Bridge”, with the project originally scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2021.

