Flag run held for fallen Jonesboro officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As an investigation continues into the death of a Jonesboro officer, his life is still being remembered across the country.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the nonprofit organization, Running 4 Heroes Inc., posted a video of Zechariah Cartledge performing a one-mile run in central Florida.

In the video, he could be seen carrying a flag in honor of Vincent Parks, who died on Sunday, July 17 after reporting to training at the state academy.

Running 4 Heroes was formed in 2019 as a way for Cartledge to “help the families of our fallen first responders in a meaningful way”.

The run marks Cartledge’s 1290th mile, according to the organization’s Facebook page. Every mile represents a first responder “who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty”.

The honor comes as Arkansas State Police said they are conducting a “criminal investigation” into Parks’ death, citing evidence considered as “contrary” to original statements.

Parks was buried on Friday, July 22 at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

