GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee was recently awarded the...
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee was recently awarded the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We want to send a GR8 job to one Newport native serving in Germany.

The U.S. Army recently awarded Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee with the Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence.

Lee, who is stationed in Kaiserslautern, said in order to be selected for the award, he had to be nominated, write a paper, and get an endorsement memo from a commander.

The award highlights leadership skills and commitment to quality service. Lee was selected out of 15 individuals.

He encourages all children from Newport and all over Northeast Arkansas to think big, have a plan in place, and don’t cut themselves short.

“Sometimes coming from a small town, you might be a little bit nervous about going to these bigger cities or even going overseas but in my opinion, once they go overseas or they broaden their horizon, they’ll be like, ‘Okay, it’s not that bad. I get to see another side of the world I didn’t get to see,’” Lee said.

He will return home in September to visit family and friends before he reports back to assignment in October.

Congratulations, Staff Sergeant Lee and thank you for your service.

