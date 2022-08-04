Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an unassisted double play by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Ian Happ ground into the double play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a release. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.”

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.

Chicago and St. Louis have played international games before. The Cubs opened the 2000 season in Tokyo against the New York Mets, and played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003. The Cardinals played a two-game set against Cincinnati in Mexico in 2019.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.

The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players’ association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
WATCH: Butler Co. Jail employees on leave after video shows alleged ‘brutal assault’

Latest News

Arkansas State senior QB
Butch Jones impressed with A-State senior James Blackman: "He's a CEO quarterback."
The Golden Eagles are moving up to 6A.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech
David Gunn enters his 1st season as Paragould head football coach.
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould
Golden Eagles move up to 6A
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech
Rams look to rebuild
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould