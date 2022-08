JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fisher Street Community In Action in Jonesboro is helping to see that people have fresh vegetables on the table.

Vegetables are given away every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. unless it’s raining or they are out of vegetables.

It’s not required to work in the garden on Fisher Street and is available to help families in need of food.

