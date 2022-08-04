Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nonprofit is asking the community for help.

As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing volunteers.

Co-Administrator Holly Melson said they will take anyone who is willing to help.

“They are welcome to come in, and we will find a place for them that they are happy with and that sparks their interests. They can come in for an hour or all week,” she said.

Melson stated there are a large number of volunteer positions to look at.

“We run a pantry every Thursday from nine to noon, so food packing is always something that we’re needing every week,” she explained. “We take in donations all week long, so processing donations, linens, clothing, different appliances.”

Melson added she wants the community to understand where money spent at the mission is going.

“Every time they come in and decide to spend their money here, it’s going back into the community. Whether it be for a family who needed help one time, or a family who’s been struggling for a little while, disaster victims, whatever it may be,” she said.

If you want to help out, you are urged to visit the mission’s Facebook page.

