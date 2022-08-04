Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that...
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area.

In the video, the driver of a grain truck could be seen leaving the road, jumping a ditch, and hitting a vehicle while continuing on Highway 49 to Brookland.

JPD noted before the wreck, the truck came from the Dan Avenue and Hasbrook Road area and went through Jonesboro on Johnson Avenue.

If you know this vehicle or where it may be, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Keveon Cortez Lewis
Man wanted for suspected murder

Latest News

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Wynne Economic Development & Cross County Bank will host representatives...
Event to give advice to small businesses
As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing...
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
In the video, Cartledge could be seen carrying a flag in honor of Vincent Parks, who died on...
Flag run held for fallen Jonesboro officer
Region 8 team in Cal Ripken World Series
Greene County prepares for 2022 Cal Ripken World Series