Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area.

In the video, the driver of a grain truck could be seen leaving the road, jumping a ditch, and hitting a vehicle while continuing on Highway 49 to Brookland.

JPD noted before the wreck, the truck came from the Dan Avenue and Hasbrook Road area and went through Jonesboro on Johnson Avenue.

If you know this vehicle or where it may be, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

