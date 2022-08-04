Energy Alert
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A victim with multiple stab wounds went to a Jonesboro hospital for help.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, NEA Baptist reported a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Smith said officers were en route to the hospital to gather more information.

Region 8News will update this story as more information becomes available.

