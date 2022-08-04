Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A victim with multiple stab wounds went to a Jonesboro hospital for help.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, NEA Baptist reported a victim arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Smith said officers were en route to the hospital to gather more information.

Region 8News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.