Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans.

With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 3, many rivers and streams are up in the region.

Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much more debris. However, according to the National Weather Service, the river is still six feet from flood stage.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said the conditions made it optimal to keep the river from flooding.

“We’re fortunate for the lack of rain we’ve had for so long. The river was at one of its lowest points, but it’s up now,” he said.

Chief Rose said there are a few things to be aware of if you plan to get out on the water.

“We worry about those who are coming to float or swim when it is elevated. Of course, it’s moving faster, and there is more debris,” he said.

Chief Rose explained while the conditions are tough, it’s not worth canceling plans, but he wants visitors to be aware either way.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.