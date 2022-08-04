Energy Alert
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel

The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is now calling a Wynne motel home.(Cross Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that a Level 4 sex offender is now calling a Wynne motel home.

Sheriff David West stated in an Aug. 4 news release that 48-year-old Loretta Lynn Collett registered her place of residence as Days Inn, 1011 U.S. Highway 64.

Collett is a Level 4 sex offender, which is considered a “sexually violent predator,” according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

West said the sheriff’s office has placed a leg monitor on Collett to track her location and movements.

According to online court records, in 2012, the Poinsett County prosecutor charged Collett, who lived in Trumann at the time, with the following:

  • Rape
  • Introduction of a controlled substance into a body to commit sexual offense
  • Introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person
  • Transportation of minors for prohibited sexual conduct
  • Kidnapping
  • Engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct
  • Incest
  • Exposing a child to a chemical substance (methamphetamine)
  • Illegal use of a communication facility
  • First-degree child endangerment
  • Video voyeurism
  • Child endangerment

The following year Judge John Fogelman sentenced Collett to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault. The other charges were nolle prossed, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

