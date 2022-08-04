Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that a Level 4 sex offender is now calling a Wynne motel home.

Sheriff David West stated in an Aug. 4 news release that 48-year-old Loretta Lynn Collett registered her place of residence as Days Inn, 1011 U.S. Highway 64.

Collett is a Level 4 sex offender, which is considered a “sexually violent predator,” according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

West said the sheriff’s office has placed a leg monitor on Collett to track her location and movements.

According to online court records, in 2012, the Poinsett County prosecutor charged Collett, who lived in Trumann at the time, with the following:

Rape

Introduction of a controlled substance into a body to commit sexual offense

Introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person

Transportation of minors for prohibited sexual conduct

Kidnapping

Engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct

Incest

Exposing a child to a chemical substance (methamphetamine)

Illegal use of a communication facility

First-degree child endangerment

Video voyeurism

Child endangerment

The following year Judge John Fogelman sentenced Collett to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault. The other charges were nolle prossed, according to court records.

