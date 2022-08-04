Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police are investigating an early morning shooting.
Caruthersville Police are investigating an early morning shooting.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Caruthersville early Thursday, August 4.

Officers were called to the areas between East 8th Street and East 13th Street around 12:30 a.m.

While they were searching the area, police said the officers found shell casing in the roadway on the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.

Several items were also taken into evidence.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
WATCH: Butler Co. Jail employees on leave after video shows alleged ‘brutal assault’

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. (CNN, POOL)
Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty
Police arrested 49-year-old Patricia Ann Henderson on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a...
Woman accused of permitting child abuse
Daniel Seth Roberts
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Human Resources Specialist Eric Lee was recently awarded the...
GR8 JOB: U.S. Army honors Newport native