Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Teen bull rider able to walk two months after serious brain injury

(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A little over two months ago, an Arkansas teenager received a severe brain injury while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.

On June 3, 17-year-old Brannon McMinn was riding his bull during the competition when he got caught under the bull and received a brain injury.

McMinn told content partner KARK that he has no memory of the accident.

“The only memory I have is pulling the feeding tube out, cause that made me start talking all the time,” said McMinn.

Defying all odds, McMinn has been able to walk in a little over two months.

“It’s awesome! I love being able to walk. I just can’t wait till I can walk on my own, I’ll be running around everywhere,” said the teen. “I had to let it know who was boss. I would say, move arm and then finally be able to pick it up and move it.”

McMinn is reportedly done bull riding but looks forward to eventually returning to cheer on his friends.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The death of a Jonesboro police recruit who died at the state police training academy is now a...
ASP: Jonesboro police recruit’s death a ‘criminal investigation’
Judy Dudley and her husband, Dave.
Woman purchases winning $2M lottery ticket in Jonesboro
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop

Latest News

Neighborhood garden helps feed families
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Wynne Economic Development & Cross County Bank will host representatives...
Event to give advice to small businesses
As donations are on the rise, those with the Mission of Hope in Hardy said they are needing...
Nonprofit needs help amid increase of donations
Since the investigation began shortly after Parks’ death, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott...
Police Chief addresses ‘criminal investigation’ into recruit’s death