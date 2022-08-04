Teen bull rider able to walk two months after serious brain injury

WARD, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A little over two months ago, an Arkansas teenager received a severe brain injury while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.

On June 3, 17-year-old Brannon McMinn was riding his bull during the competition when he got caught under the bull and received a brain injury.

McMinn told content partner KARK that he has no memory of the accident.

“The only memory I have is pulling the feeding tube out, cause that made me start talking all the time,” said McMinn.

Defying all odds, McMinn has been able to walk in a little over two months.

“It’s awesome! I love being able to walk. I just can’t wait till I can walk on my own, I’ll be running around everywhere,” said the teen. “I had to let it know who was boss. I would say, move arm and then finally be able to pick it up and move it.”

McMinn is reportedly done bull riding but looks forward to eventually returning to cheer on his friends.

