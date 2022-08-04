Energy Alert
Woman accused of permitting child abuse

Police arrested 49-year-old Patricia Ann Henderson on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a possible sexual incident involving a child and an adult male.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Paragould woman with permitting abuse of a child.

Police arrested 49-year-old Patricia Ann Henderson on Wednesday after receiving a tip about a possible sexual incident involving a child and an adult male.

According to the affidavit, the victim described to a Crimes Against Children Division investigator when and where the alleged incidents occurred.

The victim also told the detective that Henderson found text messages a week earlier from the male suspect—who has not been identified—to the victim.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Henderson.

Henderson is being held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond. According to the affidavit, her bond will be set in open court.

