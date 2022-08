PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Greene County Tech moves up to the 6A East. 10 starters are back including All-State selection Zion Brown. The Golden Eagles reached the state playoffs in their last 2 seasons of 5A. GCT business as usual even with the move up.

FFN Preseason Tour also stopped by Greene County Tech.



They’re moving up from the 5A East to the 6A East.



Golden Eagles look to continue state playoff streak, watch preview Thursday on @Region8News pic.twitter.com/ElQpR1yLDU — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.