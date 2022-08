PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a new season and a new head coach at Paragould.

David Gunn returns to the high school ranks after collegiate stops at Arkansas State and Auburn. He looks to rebuild a Rams program that’s won just 3 games in the last 5 seasons.

David Gunn is the new head coach, he returns to the HS sidelines after 20+ years in college football.



