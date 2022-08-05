Energy Alert
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death

State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro inmate in a Northeast Arkansas jail.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center.

Shipman’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

State police special agents have launched an active investigation and are waiting for the autopsy results.

Shipman was being held on possession of methamphetamine and simultaneous possession of narcotics and a firearm at the time of his death, the news release stated.

