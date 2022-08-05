Aug. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Coverage won’t be as widespread as Thursday but rain chances continue into Friday. A few storms will pop up throughout the morning and start to wind down this afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. Mix of sun and clouds will lead to highs in the upper 80s and a few spots may make it to the 90s. We stay very humid over the next few days.

As rain chances dip this weekend, heat increases. Heat advisories may be needed again as heat indices approach 105°F. Any heat or humidity relief doesn’t come until next week when more rain chances keep temperatures down for a few days and then a front may bring humidity relief. Rain could be heavy once again late Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

The United States declared the monkeypox virus a state of emergency on Thursday. We’ll show you how a Little Rock pharmacy is providing vaccines to people in need.

Teachers are headed to Little Rock, pushing for a pay raise.

You can save money on your kids’ school supplies during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends.

Parents who claim their son was abused at a central Arkansas daycare say charges against the employee are not enough.

Parents who claim their son was abused at a central Arkansas daycare say charges against the employee are not enough.

