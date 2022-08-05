Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

CDC: Long COVID could lead to other serious health problems in children

CDC study finds kids with long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health...
CDC study finds kids with long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems than kids who did not get COVID.(Oleg Baliuk via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds children battling long COVID have a greater chance of having other serious health issues than those who did not get the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it looked at data from nearly 800,000 kids and adolescents diagnosed with COVID and compared them to 2.5 million kids who were not diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the study, kids with long COVID had higher rates of developing other health issues such as myocarditis and kidney failure. They were also more likely to develop diabetes.

The CDC said long COVID is when symptoms last four or more weeks after the initial infection, with the study looking at data from the start of March 2020 to the end of January 2022.

The health agency hopes this research helps doctors and caregivers watch for these serious symptoms and conditions among kids who get sick with COVID.

The agency said caregivers should consider this research when it comes to getting their kids vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Daniel Seth Roberts
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol...
Pentagon denies DC request for National Guard migrant help
Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
US economy adds 528K jobs in July, unemployment dips
US economy adds 528K jobs in July, unemployment dips
An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many...
Heavy rain floods Brookland