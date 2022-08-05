Energy Alert
Church opens clothing closet to community

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is helping the community after opening its clothing closet for two days.

The clothing drive was meant to help those who needed clothes before school starts back in the area.

Event organizers said it was one of the largest events they’ve had in a few years.

Church Pastor, Dr. Chris Powers, explained it’s the mission of the organization to help those who need a hand.

“We think it’s always best to help one another,” he said. “We’re promoting the early church and what they did by sharing what they had with other people. We’re just trying to make sure everyone is being helped. People in need are always people who need a little extra help, so we’re providing an example to them.”

Dr. Powers said while the visitors were looking at the clothing, they were met with smiling faces who were ready to help.

“It’s always good to have a little extra help. With everything that’s going on in our world today, everyone could use a little pickup and be lifted up, and use some encouragement, through the tough times that we’re going through,” he said.

Dr. Power said it’s not about what one individual can do, but how the entire congregation can help.

However, he added it does leave a good feeling when you can help someone.

“Doing the love of Christ through the work that you do by talking to someone, or by providing a ministry like this,” Dr. Powers said.

He said the two-day event served nearly 40 families just ahead of the school year.

