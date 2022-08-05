GR8 Job: Marked Tree boy takes steps to help others

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to helping his neighbors, one Region 8 boy is a step above the rest.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Marked Tree School District commended one of its students for helping others.

“Every day, Ayden gets up from his seat, comes to the front of the bus, and helps Adryanna get off the bus,” the post stated.

The district noted that Ayden has never been asked to do this small act of kindness.

“He does it because he said it is the right thing to do,” the post stated. “There are some people who are really proud of him, and we should all be grateful for his example.”

We agree.

GR8 job, Ayden!

