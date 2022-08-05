Heavy rain floods Brookland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards.

An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding many residents’ yards and homes. (KAIT-TV)

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.

Over 3” of rain in the past hour in Brookland!!! pic.twitter.com/bmBHJy8faN — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) August 5, 2022

Much of the flooding was located off of Highway 49.

Flash flooding in Brookland off of highway 49B. pic.twitter.com/fURZy6Cw2E — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) August 5, 2022

