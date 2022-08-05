Heavy rain floods Brookland
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
Much of the flooding was located off of Highway 49.
Region 8 News has a reporter in Brookland and will have more information at 5 and 6.
