Lawn care companies in the Ozarks trying to bounce back amidst drought

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Much of the Ozarks has seen a lot of heat and drought this summer.

With people deciding how to save money and conserve water, lawn care companies have been left out to dry.

“Our mowing numbers are way down,” said Shawn Jones, owner of 417 Mowing. “We’re mowing around 30 to 40 percent of what we normally do. And what the grass does when it gets hot and dry like that, its defense mechanism is just to go dormant, and really if it’s just crispy and brown, the best thing to do is just stay off of it.”

While the rain in early July helps, it can only do so much. Jones says the rain was enough moisture for weeds to pop up and start growing and will likely give them a week’s worth of work for clients who aren’t taking care of weeds on their property. He said that even an inch or two of rain a week would benefit them and the grass, giving them a chance to start growing at regular rates again.

At this point, there’s nothing that Jones and other lawn care services can do aside from waiting for mother nature to take its course and hope it doesn’t continue to impact business.

