Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
The Cross County sheriff said Thursday that Loretta Lynn Collett, a Level 4 sex offender, is...
Sheriff: Level 4 sex offender moves into motel
Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Daniel Seth Roberts
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
A church in Northeast Arkansas is helping the community after opening its clothing closet for...
Church opens clothing closet to community