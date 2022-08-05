Energy Alert
Man arrested on multiple counts of child rape

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man is being held on a $350,000 bond after investigators say he raped a child 14 times.

On Aug. 4, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Cody Rivers Redding on 14 counts of rape, two counts of sexually grooming a child, and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

According to court records, the child told their grandmother on Aug. 3 about a game they played with Redding called “kiss and lick.”

During an interview with a Crimes Against Children Division detective in Craighead County, the child described various sexual acts Redding performed on them. They also said he showed them pornographic videos.

After speaking with the child, detectives with the CAC and the sheriff’s office interviewed Redding.

According to the affidavit, Redding “corroborated” the victim’s account. He reportedly told investigators he had performed the acts “about 14 times” in the past year and a half.

“Cody said he was remorseful and knew what he was doing was wrong,” the court documents stated.

On Thursday, a judge found probable cause to arrest and charge him.

