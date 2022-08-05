Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Popular intersection to add new traffic light

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon.

Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light.

The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also known as Pinelog Road.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said it’s all in the name of safety.

“We want to get to point A to point B as quickly as we can, I know that,” he said. “However, you have to think about the safety and the safety of your family members that a traffic signal may protect.”

While traffic lights don’t prevent all crashes, ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it will change what you would usually see.

“You create a lot more rear-end type accidents,” he explained. “You know, the light turns red, I stop, you’re behind me, don’t realize it and run into me just things like that.”

Smithee said the goal is to prevent crashes, but if they can make an intersection safer, they will do it.

Mayor Jones said he knows some people will not be too happy with the decision, but when it comes to protecting his residents, he will do anything he can.

“Yes, it may slow you down a little bit, but that’s only about 12 or 15 seconds being stopped at a signal light versus being stopped out there for hours because of an accident or someone losing their life,” said Jones.

ArDOT is still determining costs on the project, but Jones hopes to have it done within the next two years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
WATCH: Butler Co. Jail employees on leave after video shows alleged ‘brutal assault’

Latest News

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Arkansas State senior QB
Butch Jones impressed with A-State senior James Blackman: "He's a CEO quarterback."
Golden Eagles move up to 6A
2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Greene County Tech