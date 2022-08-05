School helps parents with supplies as first day approaches

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - School supplies are a big part of budgets in August.

Parents are packing their carts with pencils, crayons, and paper as students prepare to return to the classroom, taking a chunk of their paychecks.

One school district is changing that for parents.

Bay Elementary School is asking parents to give them around $40, and they will buy the school supplies for students.

Braden Watson, principal of the school, says this helps save parents money and ensures every student has the supplies they need.

“Every kid will have the same writing utensils, markers, crayons, it’s not like one kid will look over and see another child with something nicer and better more expensive,” said Watson. “It’s consistent across the board.”

Watson said the entire amount is not all due at once, and it is not required for parents to pay the money.

