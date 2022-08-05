TAX-FREE WEEKEND: What you need to know in Arkansas, Missouri

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You can save money on your kids’ school supplies during Arkansas and Missouri’s tax-free weekends.

The sales tax holiday for Arkansas runs from Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 7, while it runs from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 in Missouri.

Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shoppers will be able to buy certain electronic devices, school supplies, instructional materials, and clothing free of state and local sales tax.

Regarding limits on qualifying items, officials said the exemption is limited to single articles of clothing which cost less than $100. Items which cost $100 or more are subject to the full state and local sales tax.

The DFA said all retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the weekend.

You can find more information about the sales tax weekend in Arkansas by clicking here.

Missouri Sales Tax Holiday

In Missouri, certain purchases will be exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for the weekend including:

Clothing – Any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – Not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – Taxable value of $350 or less

Computer peripheral devices - Not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators – Not to exceed $150

You can find more information about which items are exempt here.

Several cities in Missouri will not participate in the sales tax holiday, meaning the city sales tax will be collected in these locations regardless. You can find those cities here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.