TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan.

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ArDOT advises you may travel from the bridge north to Highway 158 and south to Highway 140, but you may not cross the Little River bridge.

Officials added Highways 158, 140, and 181 will act as major alternate routes.

If you travel in this area, you are urged to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. ArDOT said using a phone in a work zone can result in citations and doubled fines.

