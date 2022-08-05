Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m....
Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan.

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close the highway between Highway 140 and 158 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ArDOT advises you may travel from the bridge north to Highway 158 and south to Highway 140, but you may not cross the Little River bridge.

Officials added Highways 158, 140, and 181 will act as major alternate routes.

If you travel in this area, you are urged to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. ArDOT said using a phone in a work zone can result in citations and doubled fines.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Jonesboro
Multiple downtown restaurants see closure
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the...
Man killed in fiery crash
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
Video from inside the Butler County Jail shows alleged abuse.
WATCH: Butler Co. Jail employees on leave after video shows alleged ‘brutal assault’

Latest News

A traffic light just up the road from where the new one will be in Brookland along highway 49.
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
A 27-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night after crashing into a tractor-trailer rig.
One dead in tractor-trailer crash
I-55 bridge inspection to cause delays for next 3 weeks
Lake City man dead after crash with tractor-trailer rig
Lake City man dead after crash with tractor-trailer rig