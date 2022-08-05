Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County.

Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, was traveling south in the wrong lane of traffic, according to the preliminary fatal crash report.

McSpadden’s 2011 Chevrolet Equinox collided head-on with a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango driven by Crystal D. Thompson, 42, of Clever, Mo.

Taney County Deputy Coroner Larry Summers pronounced McSpadden dead at the scene.

An ambulance took Thompson to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

